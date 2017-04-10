Songkran, Summer and Easter Holidays at Hard Rock Pattaya

Hard Rock Pattaya presents an array of special activities, live entertainment and interactive fun for everyone over Easter and Songkran holidays on April 12-19, 2017. This includes live concerts, Songkran buffet, Songkran splashin’ activities, Easter buffet, Easter Sunday carvery, Easter activities, Wanlai party and Wanlai pool party.
Pre-Songkran Party with “The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band” Live Concert at Hard Rock Café
Celebrate Thai New Year with “The Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band”, the most happening Thai country band, live on stage Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from 10:30 until 11:30 pm for 350 baht inclusive of one drink.
Songkran Dinner Buffet at Starz Diner
Enjoy authentic Thai dinner buffet and traditional Songkran treats on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from 6:30 to 10 pm at Starz Diner. Price at 650 baht net per person (food only).
Songkran Super Splash Activities & Super Easter Fun Games
Our Beach Club team has designed a fun-filled activity program for you and your little ones during Songkran and Easter celebrations. On Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15, enjoy the coolest pool in town, Songkran parades, live band by the pool and many pool activities. On Sunday, April 16, the hotel will have extra-special Easter treats with Easter egg painting and egg hunting, creative Easter cupcake workshop, fairy tales by the pool and a Rockin Easter show.
Rockin’ Splashin’ Songkran at Rock Shop
Come in wearing a wet tee and you can buy one Hard Rock Tee at 50 percent off (selected range) on Thursday to Wednesday, April 13-19, 2017.
Easter Dinner at Starz Diner
Hop on over ‘n’ enjoy Easter dinner with your family or friends at Starz Diner on Friday-Sunday, April 14-16, 2017 from 6:30 to 10 pm. Price at 930 baht net per person (food only).
Easter Sunday Carvery at Hard Rock Café Pattaya
Hip Hop Hooray it’s Easter time. Enjoy Easter carvery, rosemary lamb, glazed ham and roast chicken, lots of starters and sides, chocolate Easter eggs, raspberry trifle and live band on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at lunch and dinner time. Lunch 12 to 3 pm and dinner 6 to 9 pm. Price at 899 baht per adult, 465 baht per kid (4 to 12 years old) and kids under 4 for free.
Wan Lai Songkran Party at Hard Rock Café Pattaya
Let’s cool off and rock on with the biggest Pattaya Beach Road party of the year! The line-up includes The Rabbit Band, Ozone Band and special DJs. The fun starts from 2 till 7 pm on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Moon Deck, Hard Rock Café Pattaya. Entrance fee at 1,000 baht per person, which can be used as credit towards food and beverage orders of your choice or go for a bottle package at 2,500 baht for four persons. Come show off your dance moves and enjoy water splashing fun.
Wan Lai Songkran Pool Party at Hard Rock Pattaya
For a higher degree of fun, enjoy endless Wan Lai Songkran fun at Hard Rock Pattaya Pool Party on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 7 pm until 1 am. We welcome an exciting DJ line-up with DJ Ian, DJ Benz, DJ Oli D-Kut, DJ Nana and Caucasian B2B Raydiculous! Entrance fee is 380 baht per person including one drink for age 20+. Elevate your Wan Lai Party experience; book your space at Hard Rock Pattaya now at www.wer4uproduction.com!
