Stay longer with free nights at Centara Hotels and Resorts

Centara is ready to make your best holiday yet by extending your stay with free nights. Book your next holiday on Centara website and you’ll enjoy one free night for any stay of three nights or more i.e. Stay 3 nights, pay only 2; stay 6 nights, pay only 4; stay 9 nights, pay only 6, and so on.
Take a pick from superb destinations throughout Thailand and overseas, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Chang, Trat, Rayong, Koh Samui and Muscat, Oman. You and your family will have access to some of the best beaches, culture and food – whether by the beach or at the rooftop restaurants and bars. Enjoy your time poolside, the kids can explore the resorts’ kids’ clubs while parents relax and get pampered at the spas.
Simply book your stay between now and January 31, 2018; you’ll enjoy:
– Free nights (i.e. Stay 3 nights, Pay 2; Stay 6 nights, Pay 4; Stay 9 nights Pay 6, and more)
– Free breakfast on free nights
– Up to two children stay free*
Browse the hotels on Centara website to find the hotel that suits you best.
For more information, contact reservation centre at reservations@chr.co.th, 02 101 1234 or visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/featured-packages/stay-3-pay-2-thailand-oman.