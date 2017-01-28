Suite Experience Package at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Visitors to Bangkok who want great value and superior facilities can now take advantage of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok’s latest package offer – the Suite Experience which offers guests luxurious facilities, services and special benefits during the trip in Bangkok. The package is available from January 1 until December 30, 2017, and also a special 30 percent discount off all Best Available Rate for a stay for at least two consecutive nights.
Special benefits feature complimentary Club Executive privileges including access to the Club Executive Lounge with breakfast and evening cocktails; spa or dining credits to the value of 500 baht per person (to a maximum 1,000 baht per room per stay); one signature cocktail at Blue Sky Bar; unlimited internet access; a late check-out until 4 pm (subject to room availability); a 20 percent discount at all hotel’s restaurants; a 30 percent discount on spa packages and a 5 percent discount at designated outlets at adjacent Central Department Store.
Applicable for Club Deluxe, Club Deluxe Suite, Premium Deluxe Suite and Executive Suite.
Terms and conditions apply.
For reservations, contact Tel: 02 541 1234 ext 4116-19, email: [email protected].