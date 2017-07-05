Think about events, think about Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya offers a wide choice of versatile convention and meeting rooms to make it particularly attractive to MICE planners, organizers of corporate meetings, and for those individual business travelers. At 1,000 sqm, the Mirage Grand Ballroom is the bigest venue at the resort and capable of accommodating up to 1,200 persons for meetings, private reception banquets, and extensive outdoor functions and receptions.
Moreover, the resort reaffirmed full support for service of organizing outings such as parties, wedding ceremony, and conferences all in a relaxed atmosphere, also formal for small event around 10 people or large event, more than 1,000 people. The organizers are fully equipped with a full range of accessories and professional waiter. The menu has a variety of sweet and savory items, expertly selected by the experienced chefs with over 30 years of international food, Thai-Asian food, grilled seafood style, and Brazilian food that impress both Thai and foreign people.
For more information or table reservations, contact 038 301 234 ext 4173, 4164 or email [email protected].