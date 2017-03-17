Black Forest & Wasabi Martini

YOUR AD HERE!

Black Forest

Mr.Wiraphon-(Non)-Paengpisan-_NAMEINGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Beefeater Gin
1 oz Crème de Menthe White
1 oz Monin Rose
0.5 oz Blue Curaçao
0.5 oz Monin Strawberry
1.5 oz lime juice
3 oz guava juice

GARNISH
mint leaves
blackberry
lime wheel

HOW TO MIX
Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Pour into a studio highball glass and garnish with mint leaves, blackberry and lime wheel.

GLASS TYPE
Studio Highball

CATEGORY
Cocktail

Mr.Wiraphon-(Non)-Paengpisan-MIXOLOGIST
Wiraphon “Non” Paengpisan

SIGNATURE DRINK
Black Forest

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Ms.Pinyalak-(Pa-Aob)-Siridechekavapun_NAMEWasabi Martini

INGREDIENTS
2 oz Midori
1.5 oz lime juice
3/4 oz Monin Passion Fruit
fresh wasabi

GARNISH
gooseberry

HOW TO MIX
Pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well and double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with gooseberry.

GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass

CATEGORY
Cocktail

Ms.Pinyalak-(Pa-Aob)-SiridechekavapunMIXOLOGIST
Pinyalak “Pa-Aob” Siridechekavapun

SIGNATURE DRINK
Wasabi Martini

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya


Hilton-Pattaya-logoBlack Forest & Wasabi Martini are available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya
from 5 pm to 1 am throughout March 2017 only

YOUR AD HERE!

Related Posts

Pin It on Pinterest