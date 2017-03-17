Black Forest
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Beefeater Gin
1 oz Crème de Menthe White
1 oz Monin Rose
0.5 oz Blue Curaçao
0.5 oz Monin Strawberry
1.5 oz lime juice
3 oz guava juice
GARNISH
mint leaves
blackberry
lime wheel
HOW TO MIX
Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Pour into a studio highball glass and garnish with mint leaves, blackberry and lime wheel.
GLASS TYPE
Studio Highball
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Wiraphon “Non” Paengpisan
SIGNATURE DRINK
Black Forest
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Wasabi Martini
INGREDIENTS
2 oz Midori
1.5 oz lime juice
3/4 oz Monin Passion Fruit
fresh wasabi
GARNISH
gooseberry
HOW TO MIX
Pour all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well and double strain into a martini glass. Garnish with gooseberry.
GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Pinyalak “Pa-Aob” Siridechekavapun
SIGNATURE DRINK
Wasabi Martini
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Black Forest & Wasabi Martini are available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya
from 5 pm to 1 am throughout March 2017 only