INGREDIENTS
30 ml espresso
180 ml milk
1 scoop cookies & cream ice cream
5 ml caramel syrup
50 grams whipped cream
GARNISH
cookie
sprig of mint
HOW TO MIX
Pour espresso into a measuring cup. Add chilled milk and one scoop of ice cream into the measuring cup and mix well. Add caramel syrup and stir. Pour drink into pilsner glass filled with ice cubes and top with whipped cream. Finally, garnish with cookie and sprig of mint.
GLASS TYPE
Pilsner Glass
CATEGORY
Coffee Drink
Available at
Mosaic Pool Bar & Cookie Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok from 12 to 10:30 pm
MIXOLOGIST
Sumonta “Chiw” Ampaipun
SIGNATURE DRINK
Chewy Cookie DeeLite
BIO
Bartender at DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok