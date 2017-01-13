Chewy Cookie DeeLite

khun-chiew-03INGREDIENTS

30 ml espresso

180 ml milk

1 scoop cookies & cream ice cream

5 ml caramel syrup

50 grams whipped cream

GARNISH

cookie

sprig of mint

khun-chiew-04HOW TO MIX

Pour espresso into a measuring cup. Add chilled milk and one scoop of ice cream into the measuring cup and mix well. Add caramel syrup and stir. Pour drink into pilsner glass filled with ice cubes and top with whipped cream. Finally, garnish with cookie and sprig of mint.

GLASS TYPE

Pilsner Glass

CATEGORY

Coffee Drink

logo-doubletree-by-hilton-sukhumvit-bangkokAvailable at

Mosaic Pool Bar & Cookie Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok from 12 to 10:30 pm

khun-chiew-02MIXOLOGIST

Sumonta “Chiw” Ampaipun

SIGNATURE DRINK

Chewy Cookie DeeLite

BIO

Bartender at DoubleTree by Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok

