INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Absolut Vodka
0.5 oz Malibu
3 oz fresh coconut juice
1.5 oz Monin Rose Syrup
0.5 oz cream milk
GARNISH
rose petals
HOW TO MIX
Mix all ingredients in a blender with some ice and blend for a while. Serve it nicely in a martini glass and garnish with rose petals.
GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Wiraphon “Non” Paengpisan
SIGNATURE DRINK
Coconut Martini
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Coconut Martini is available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya
from 5 pm to 1 am throughout April 2017 only