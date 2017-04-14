Coconut Martini

Mr.Wiraphon-(Non)-Paengpisan---Coconut-MartiniINGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Absolut Vodka
0.5 oz Malibu
3 oz fresh coconut juice
1.5 oz Monin Rose Syrup
0.5 oz cream milk

GARNISH
rose petals

HOW TO MIX
Mix all ingredients in a blender with some ice and blend for a while. Serve it nicely in a martini glass and garnish with rose petals.

GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass

CATEGORY
Cocktail

Mr.Wiraphon-(Non)-PaengpisanMIXOLOGIST
Wiraphon “Non” Paengpisan

SIGNATURE DRINK
Coconut Martini

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Hilton-Pattaya-logoCoconut Martini is available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya
from 5 pm to 1 am throughout April 2017 only

