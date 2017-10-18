MIXOLOGIST
Kavinpat (Son) Jalerntana
SIGNATURE DRINK
Jack & Rose
(Winning cocktail from F&B Masters 2017/2018 – Bar Challenge)
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar, Hilton Pattaya
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Gin
0.5 oz Malibu
0.5 oz Lime Juice
0.5 oz Coconut Milk
0.5 oz Tomka Syrup
1 Whole White Egg
GARNISH
Chili, Lemongrass and Coriander
HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients in a mixing glass, then shake well with full ice and serve nicely in margarita glass.
GLASS TYPE
Margarita Glass
CATEGORY
Cocktail
Available at
Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Time 11am to 11pm
Available in October only.