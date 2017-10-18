Jack & Rose

MIXOLOGIST

Kavinpat (Son) Jalerntana

SIGNATURE DRINK

Jack & Rose

(Winning cocktail from F&B Masters 2017/2018 – Bar Challenge)

BIO

Bartender at Horizon Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar, Hilton Pattaya

INGREDIENTS

1.5 oz Gin

0.5 oz Malibu

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Coconut Milk

0.5 oz Tomka Syrup

1 Whole White Egg

GARNISH

Chili, Lemongrass and Coriander

HOW TO MIX

Put all ingredients in a mixing glass, then shake well with full ice and serve nicely in margarita glass.

GLASS TYPE

Margarita Glass

CATEGORY

Cocktail

Available at

Drift Lobby Lounge and Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Time 11am to 11pm

Available in October only.

