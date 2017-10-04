Love on Top

MIXOLOGIST

Kittasak (Phak) Ngamdee

SIGNATURE DRINK

Love on Top

BIO

Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

INGREDIENTS

1 oz Gin Beefeater

0.5 oz D.O.M Benedictine

1 oz Genesis Merlot

1 oz Monin Cinnamon

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

1 oz Apple Juice

0.5 oz Lime Juice

2 oz Fresh Ginger

GARNISH

Thames Bouquet

HOW TO MIX

Put all ingredients together in mixing glass, shake well and served nicely in brandy glass also garnish with Thames bouquet.

GLASS TYPE

Brandy Glass

CATEGORY

Cocktail

Available at

Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Time 5pm -1am

Available in September only

