MIXOLOGIST
Kittasak (Phak) Ngamdee
SIGNATURE DRINK
Love on Top
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
INGREDIENTS
1 oz Gin Beefeater
0.5 oz D.O.M Benedictine
1 oz Genesis Merlot
1 oz Monin Cinnamon
1 oz Pomegranate Juice
1 oz Apple Juice
0.5 oz Lime Juice
2 oz Fresh Ginger
GARNISH
Thames Bouquet
HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients together in mixing glass, shake well and served nicely in brandy glass also garnish with Thames bouquet.
GLASS TYPE
Brandy Glass
CATEGORY
Cocktail
Available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Time 5pm -1am
Available in September only