INGREDIENTS
15 ml lychee syrup
3 whole lychee in syrup
1 pc mango
20 ml sugar syrup
150 ml fresh milk
2 scoops crushed ice
GARNISH
Blue Hawaii yoghurt (Blue Hawaii syrup mixed with plain yoghurt)
strawberry yoghurt (strawberry syrup mixed with plain yoghurt)
whipping cream
rainbow candy
marshmallow
HOW TO MIX
Decorate glass with Blue Hawaii yoghurt and strawberry yoghurt. Blend all ingredients and put in the glass. Top with whipping cream and garnish with rainbow candy and marshmallow.
GLASS TYPE
Studio Hi-Ball Glass (16 oz)
CATEGORY
Smoothie
MIXOLOGIST
Titaree Woratummawit
SIGNATURE DRINK
Ice Cream Milk Shake
BIO
Service Attendant at Holiday Inn Pattaya
Lychee Rainbow Frappe is available at
Flow Café and Flow Express, Holiday Inn Pattaya from July to September 2017