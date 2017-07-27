Lychee Rainbow Frappe

Lychee-Rainbow-FrappeINGREDIENTS
15 ml lychee syrup
3 whole lychee in syrup
1 pc mango
20 ml sugar syrup
150 ml fresh milk
2 scoops crushed ice

GARNISH
Blue Hawaii yoghurt (Blue Hawaii syrup mixed with plain yoghurt)
strawberry yoghurt (strawberry syrup mixed with plain yoghurt)
whipping cream
rainbow candy
marshmallow

HOW TO MIX
Decorate glass with Blue Hawaii yoghurt and strawberry yoghurt. Blend all ingredients and put in the glass. Top with whipping cream and garnish with rainbow candy and marshmallow.Mixology---Rainbow-Frappe

GLASS TYPE
Studio Hi-Ball Glass (16 oz)

CATEGORY
Smoothie

MIXOLOGIST
Titaree Woratummawit

SIGNATURE DRINK
Ice Cream Milk Shake

BIO
Service Attendant at Holiday Inn Pattaya

HI-Pattaya®_4CLychee Rainbow Frappe is available at
Flow Café and Flow Express, Holiday Inn Pattaya from July to September 2017

