Passion Fruit Starlight

YOUR AD HERE!

Passion-Fruit-StarlightMs.Pinyalak-(Pa-aob)-SiridechekavapunINGREDIENTS
2 oz Olmeca Gold Tequila
0.5 oz Cherry Heering
0.5 oz Grand Marnier
1 oz Monin Rose Syrup
1 oz lime juice
1.5 oz pomegranate juice

GARNISH
half cut of passion fruit

HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients together in a mixing glass. Shake well and serve nicely in a martini glass. Garnish with half cut of passion fruit.

GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass

CATEGORY
Cocktail

MIXOLOGIST
Pinyalak “Pa-aob” Siridechekavapun

SIGNATURE DRINK
Passion Fruit Starlight

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Hilton-Pattaya-logoPassion Fruit Starlight is available at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya from 5 pm to 1 am throughout August 2017 only

YOUR AD HERE!

Related Posts

Pin It on Pinterest