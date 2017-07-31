INGREDIENTS
2 oz Olmeca Gold Tequila
0.5 oz Cherry Heering
0.5 oz Grand Marnier
1 oz Monin Rose Syrup
1 oz lime juice
1.5 oz pomegranate juice
GARNISH
half cut of passion fruit
HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients together in a mixing glass. Shake well and serve nicely in a martini glass. Garnish with half cut of passion fruit.
GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Pinyalak “Pa-aob” Siridechekavapun
SIGNATURE DRINK
Passion Fruit Starlight
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Passion Fruit Starlight is available at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant and Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya from 5 pm to 1 am throughout August 2017 only