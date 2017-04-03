Pattaya Cooler and Tropical Colada at Hilton Pattaya

Pattaya Cooler
INGREDIENTS
1 oz Malibu
1 oz Midori
1 oz Havana Club 3 Years
5 oz coconut juice
1 oz Monin Almond (Orgeat) Syrup
GARNISH
fresh coconut
cherry
lime wheel
pandan leaf
HOW TO MIX
Mix all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, shake well and pour into a highball V420 glass. Garnish nicely with fresh coconut, cherry, lime wheel and pandan leaf.
GLASS TYPE
Highball V420
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Kreingkrai “Ball” Mukura
SIGNATURE DRINK
Pattaya Cooler
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Tropical Colada
INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Malibu
3 pcs lychee in syrup
1 oz Monin Coconut Syrup
1.5 oz coconut milk
0.5 oz Captain Morgan
GARNISH
lychee
cherry
mint sprig
HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a highball V420 glass. Garnish nicely with lychee, cherry and mint sprig.
GLASS TYPE
Highball V420
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Pinyalak “Pa-Aob” Siridechekavapun
SIGNATURE DRINK
Tropical Colada
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Pattaya Cooler & Tropical Colada are available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya
from 5 pm to 1 am throughout April 2017 only