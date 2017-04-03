Pattaya Cooler and Tropical Colada at Hilton Pattaya

YOUR AD HERE!

Pattaya-CoolerPattaya Cooler

INGREDIENTS
1 oz Malibu
1 oz Midori
1 oz Havana Club 3 Years
5 oz coconut juice
1 oz Monin Almond (Orgeat) Syrup

GARNISH
fresh coconut
cherry
lime wheel
pandan leaf

HOW TO MIX
Mix all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice, shake well and pour into a highball V420 glass. Garnish nicely with fresh coconut, cherry, lime wheel and pandan leaf.

Mr.Kreingkrai-(Ball)-MukuraGLASS TYPE
Highball V420

CATEGORY
Cocktail

MIXOLOGIST
Kreingkrai “Ball” Mukura

SIGNATURE DRINK
Pattaya Cooler

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Tropical-ColadaTropical Colada

INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz Malibu
3 pcs lychee in syrup
1 oz Monin Coconut Syrup
1.5 oz coconut milk
0.5 oz Captain Morgan

GARNISH
lychee
cherry
mint sprig

HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Serve in a highball V420 glass. Garnish nicely with lychee, cherry and mint sprig.Ms.Pinyalak (Pa-Aob) Siridechekavapun

GLASS TYPE
Highball V420

CATEGORY
Cocktail

MIXOLOGIST
Pinyalak “Pa-Aob” Siridechekavapun

SIGNATURE DRINK
Tropical Colada

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Hilton-Pattaya-logoPattaya Cooler & Tropical Colada are available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya
from 5 pm to 1 am throughout April 2017 only

YOUR AD HERE!

Related Posts

Pin It on Pinterest