INGREDIENTS
2 oz Absolut Vodka
1 pc fresh strawberry
1 oz lime juice
1 oz Monin Rose Syrup
1 tsp strawberry jam
1 tsp blueberry jam
0.5 oz Hershey’s Strawberry Flavored Syrup
GARNISH
rosemary sprig
HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake well and serve in a martini glass. Garnish with rosemary sprig.
GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Satthawoot “Tao” Monsin
SIGNATURE DRINK
Pattaya Seasoning
BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya
Pattaya Seasoning is available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya from 5 pm to 1 am throughout July 2017 only