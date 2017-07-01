Pattaya Seasoning

INGREDIENTS
2 oz Absolut Vodka
1 pc fresh strawberry
1 oz lime juice
1 oz Monin Rose Syrup
1 tsp strawberry jam
1 tsp blueberry jam
0.5 oz Hershey’s Strawberry Flavored Syrup

GARNISH
rosemary sprig

HOW TO MIX
Put all ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake well and serve in a martini glass. Garnish with rosemary sprig.

GLASS TYPE
Martini Glass

Mr.Satthawoot-(Tao)-MonsinCATEGORY
Cocktail

MIXOLOGIST
Satthawoot “Tao” Monsin

SIGNATURE DRINK
Pattaya Seasoning

BIO
Bartender at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Pattaya

Hilton-Pattaya-logoPattaya Seasoning is available at
Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on Level 34, Hilton Pattaya from 5 pm to 1 am throughout July 2017 only

