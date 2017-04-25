INGREDIENTS
1.5 oz dry gin
0.5 oz cherry liqueur
0.5 oz Benedictine DOM
1 oz lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup
2 dashes grenadine
1 dash Angostura bitters
soda water
GARNISH
orange slice
maraschino cherry
HOW TO MIX
Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add gin, cherry liqueur, Benedictine DOM, lemon juice, simple syrup, grenadine and bitter. Shake and strain into a goblet. Top up with soda water. Garnish with orange slice and cherry.
GLASS TYPE
Goblet
CATEGORY
Cocktail
MIXOLOGIST
Pravit Nalapalad
SIGNATURE DRINK
Mojito
FAVORITE SPIRIT
Absolut Vodka
Singapore Sling is available at
Havana Bar, Terrazzo and Rooftop Terrace,
Holiday Inn Pattaya