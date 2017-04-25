Singapore Sling

Singapore-SlingINGREDIENTS
1.5   oz dry gin
0.5   oz cherry liqueur
0.5   oz Benedictine DOM
1      oz lemon juice
1      oz simple syrup
2      dashes grenadine
1      dash Angostura bitters
        soda water

GARNISH
orange slice
maraschino cherry

HOW TO MIX
Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add gin, cherry liqueur, Benedictine DOM, lemon juice, simple syrup, grenadine and bitter. Shake and strain into a goblet. Top up with soda water. Garnish with orange slice and cherry.Bartender---Singapore-Sling

GLASS TYPE
Goblet

CATEGORY
Cocktail

MIXOLOGIST
Pravit Nalapalad

SIGNATURE DRINK
Mojito

FAVORITE SPIRIT
Absolut Vodka

HI-Pattaya®_4CSingapore Sling is available at
Havana Bar, Terrazzo and Rooftop Terrace,
Holiday Inn Pattaya

