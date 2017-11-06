Amari extends its collaboration with Chulalongkorn University

Amari representatives led by Chatrapee Kantariyo (second from left), general manager of Amari Residences Bangkok and Anna Rohm (third from right), hotel manager of Amari Watergate Bangkok hand over e-waste products collected from hotel team members and their families to Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sutha Khaodhiar (first from left), director of Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence on Hazardous Substance Management (HSM), as part of the Amari and Chula Love Earth Campaign. All of the e-waste collected will be professionally managed by TES-AMM Thailand, a specialist in technology deployment, recovery, remarketing and recycling.
A collaboration between Amari hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Pattaya and Hua Hin and Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence on Hazardous Substance Management, Amari and Chula Love Earth is entering its second year and is aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of proper disposal and recycling of electronic waste such as old digital cameras, notebooks, mobile phones, printers, mobile phone batteries and chargers.