Amari Phuket welcomes Swiss Society members

Swiss-Christmas-dinnerAmari Phuket’s representative Pierre-Andre Pelletier (second left), vice president and area general manager – South Thailand, welcomed members of the Swiss Society Board and a VIP guest from Switzerland, Lysandre C. Séraïdaris (fourth left), for the annual Swiss Society Phuket Christmas Dinner at the hotel’s Rim Talay Restaurant. Lysandre is the son of Cléon Séraïdaris – polymath and private tutor of two Thai monarchs, His Majesty King Rama VIII and His Majesty King Bhumibol Rama IX, when the monarchs resided in Switzerland.

