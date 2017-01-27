Amari Phuket welcomes Swiss Society members

Amari Phuket’s representative Pierre-Andre Pelletier (second left), vice president and area general manager – South Thailand, welcomed members of the Swiss Society Board and a VIP guest from Switzerland, Lysandre C. Séraïdaris (fourth left), for the annual Swiss Society Phuket Christmas Dinner at the hotel’s Rim Talay Restaurant. Lysandre is the son of Cléon Séraïdaris – polymath and private tutor of two Thai monarchs, His Majesty King Rama VIII and His Majesty King Bhumibol Rama IX, when the monarchs resided in Switzerland.