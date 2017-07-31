Annual fire drill and evacuation 2017 at Centara hotels in Pattaya

The management executives and staff members of two Centara resorts in Pattaya, led by Jonas Sjostedt (2nd seated from left), general manager of Centara Nova Hotel and Spa Pattaya and Centara Pattaya Hotel, participated in the 2017 Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training to ensure safety awareness for handling an emergency situation trained by Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. This training was a part of crisis management policy aimed at highest safety standard for all departments.