Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017 at Amari Pattaya

Amari Pattaya, led by Robert Rijnders, senior vice president and area general manager for Pattaya, ONYX Hospitality Group (centre), with hotel team members, recently participated in the first Annual Fire Drill and Fire Evacuation Practice Training 2017 to ensure that the safety of the guests and team members are the first priority. The team were trained by firefighting team from Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, which gave the chance to practice the instructions that had been imparted during the fire drill.