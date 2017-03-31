Bata launches Insolia giving comfort, health and height to all women

Bata launched its new collection of shoes with brand new technology making high heels more appealing called Insolia, which was showcased in a pop up event recently held at the Bata store in MBK Center with special guest Green Atsadaporn Siriwattanakul (2nd left).
The uniqueness of Insolia is comfort and durability lasting up to three times longer than the average high-heeled shoes whilst giving the impression of 3 cm of height gain on average. Insolia technology also promotes correct posture whilst walking or even in a standing position. Insolia has 10 collections that are now available at all 123 branches of Bata.