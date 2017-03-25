BMW Group Thailand presents 100 prizes to BMW and MINI customers

BMW Group Thailand led by César Badilla (center), director aftersales, held a special lucky draw to determine winning BMW and MINI customers from the “2016 Ready for Holiday” campaign, which saw lucky customers receive a total of 100 prizes, including Shell fuel cards valued at 10,000 baht and vouchers for a stay at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa.
The “2016 Ready for Holiday” campaign was offered exclusively to BMW and MINI customers who spent 8,000 baht or more on parts and accessories purchases and received an oil change or purchased genuine lubricants from BMW. Winners from the campaign will be announced on www.bmw.co.th.