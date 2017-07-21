BMW Thailand and SO Sofitel Bangkok offer premium experiences with BMW 520d Luxury (Limited)

Following the successful launch of its latest BMW 5 Series on the Thai market, BMW Thailand is continuing to offer superior journey experiences and the best in comfort with the delivery of the BMW 520d Luxury (Limited) to SO Sofitel Bangkok Hotel and the Oriental Trans and Car Service Company Limited. The delivery saw the first-ever presentation of the model’s premium luxury and comfort to hotel guests and also reinforced the hotel’s reputation as a world-class accommodation provider and the leader in hospitality innovation.