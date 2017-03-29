Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok awarded “MEA Energy Saving Building”

Wim N.M. Fagel (7th left), general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, together with Jakkrit Songsopha (6th left), chief engineer, announced that the hotel has been awarded the “MEA Energy Saving Building 2017” which recognizes the hotel has been improved energy efficiency in building and successfully implemented energy conservation measures to enhance energy efficiency for building, with an energy saving outcome that met the criteria of MEA index.
Also, the hotel can save energy up to 798,920 units per year, with the carbon dioxide emission reduction more than 448 tons per year.
Seen in the photo: Tipawan Supapakdee (2nd left), director of human resources; Jakkrit Songsopha; Wim N.M. Fagel; Phetcharat Promasit (8th left), director of sales and Pradapporn Chantaworaluck (11th left), public relations manager.