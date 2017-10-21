Centara Hotels and Resorts in Pattaya sign MOU for Internship Programme

Centara Hotels and Resorts in Pattaya and Aksorn Pattaya Technological College (A-TECH) organized the MOU signing ceremony to collaborate and work together in the areas of Education and Internship Programme at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya recently.
Photo shows, from left, Jonas Sjostedt – general manager at Centara Pattaya Hotel and Centara Nova Hotel and Spa Pattaya, Centara Boutique Collection, Andre Brulhart – general manager, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Duangdao NuanKam – director of A-Tech College and Wuthisak Pichayagan – hotel manager, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya.