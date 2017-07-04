Centara Hotels and Resorts welcome professors and MBA students of Montclair State University

Centara Hotels and Resorts led by David Good (seated, center), vice president of Operations, welcomed professors and MBA students of Montclair State University from New Jersey, USA who were visiting Thailand as part of their education abroad programme. Centara has always supported education for both local and international institutes. The major topics during this session were Centara’s perspective of the tourism and hospitality business, the company marketing strategies, sustainability, and the future of the hotel industry in Thailand.