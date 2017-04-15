DASTA learns the community

Taweebhong Wichaidit, deputy director of Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) or DASTA, brought a group from Tourism Management Program For Executive: TME 1st Class of 2017 to visit and learn Ban Chak Ngaw community which contains uniqueness and way of life of traditional Chinese community. Ban Chak Ngaw community is one of communities where DASTA works on community’s capacity building under sufficiency economy philosophy according to Community-based Tourism strategic plan or CBT Thailand and national policy “Stability Prosperity and Sustainability”.