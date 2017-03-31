Donation to the Chai-Pattana Foundation

Dusit Thani Pattaya was recently granted an audience by HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn at the Chitralada Palace as Her Royal Highness graciously accepted the hotel’s donation on behalf of the Chai-Pattana Foundation under the patronage of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. General Manager Neoh Kean Boon is seen as he leads the hotel and its former GM Chatchawal Supachayanont in presenting the money it raised from staff and management donations towards helping the less privileged through the creation of sustainable livelihood projects for them and their families. It is one of the hotel’s initiatives aimed at giving back to society under its CSR Program.