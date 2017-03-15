Dusit Thani Pattaya congratulates Amy Yang on her Honda LPGA win

The management of Dusit Thani Pattaya are seen with Amy Yang (centre) from South Korea who emerged as the champion of the Honda LPGA 2017 during the final round held on February 26 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. GM Neoh Kean Boon (left) and Pramot Sothana (right), director of rooms, were on hand to congratulate Yang on her third LPGA Tour win. Dusit Thani Pattaya played as the host hotel for over 60 LPGA players who participated in this year’s tournament that featured 18 of the world’s top names including top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand.