Dusit Thani Pattaya holds a Town Hall meeting to discuss hotel’s new developments

Dusit Thani Pattaya staff and management recently held a town hall meeting aimed at spreading awareness among all employees on the latest developments happening not only on the hotel level but on the most recent news in Dusit International. Management heads led by GM Neoh Kean Boon took turns in presenting their executive reports relevant to both operations as well as sales and marketing aspects of the resort while employees were also given the opportunity to ask questions and share ideas related to work success and productivity in the workplace.