Dusit Thani Pattaya marks the birthday of its guardian and protector, Prince Arpakorn

Dusit Thani Pattaya General Nanager Neoh Kean Boon led the staff and management in marking the birthday of Prince Arpakorn, also known as Admiral Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse, Prince of Chumphon. The hotel team began the commemoration by making merit to the spirit houses in the hotel premises before gathering before his statue where remembrance wreaths from all departments were placed to honor his memory. Prince Arpakorn is highly regarded as the hotel’s patron protector and guardian and the memorial is carried out every year at his monument.