Dusit Thani Pattaya participates in International Marathon 2017

Dusit Thani Pattaya staff and management led by GM Neoh Kean Boon are all smiles as they hold up their medals of participation with pride after finishing their respective run categories during the recent Pattaya International Marathon 2017, an event that is held yearly in the city and in which the hotel participates without fail. The marathon attracts enthusiasts from across the world and features five races of different distances and levels of endurance to give everyone the opportunity to have fun while being active, experiencing Pattaya’s hilly and coastal landscape and being a part of the whole marathon festival.