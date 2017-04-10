Earth Hour at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok

Wim N.M. Fagel (centre), general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, joined the hotel’s management team and staff for an Earth Hour activity. They switched off the lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, together with other organizations taking part in Earth Hour 2017 across 170 counties.
The hotel continues to place a high priority on sustainable business solutions that align with Centara’s environmental strategy. Every day is an opportunity for the hotel to develop and participate in Green initiatives and demonstrate an environmental commitment to associates, guests, owners and communities worldwide.