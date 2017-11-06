Supatra Chirathivat (4th from left), senior vice president for Corporate Affairs and Social Responsibilities of Centara Hotels and Resorts together with Assist. Prof. Suchada Kampanartsanyakorn (4th from right), assistant dean of Corporate Communication and Social Responsibility of Siriraj Hospital presided over Forever in our hearts Art Exhibition Opening Ceremony by Dinhin Rakpong-asoke (3rd from left), Gulached Kaochaimaha (2nd from left), Sahashanat Tagoenggorn (far right) famous artists. Some proceeds will be donated to Siriraj Hospital to provide medical equipment at Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building, Siriraj Hospital.