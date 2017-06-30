Grandprix Golf Club grants lifetime membership to BMW Golf Cup International 2016 winners from Thailand team

Grand Prix International PCL led by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Prachin Eamlumnow (center) and Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Jaturon Komolmitr (left) granted an honorary lifetime membership of the Grandprix Golf Club, located in Bo Phloi, Kanchanaburi, to the winning Thailand team of BMW Golf Cup International World Final 2016. The team was represented by Krisnan Viravan (2nd left) and Panadda Ariyasajjakul (2nd right) and joined by Krisda Utamote (right), director of Corporate Communications, BMW Group Thailand.
BMW Golf Cup International is the world’s largest international tournament series for amateur golfers, including over 100,000 participants from more than 50 countries, playing in more than 800 tournaments around the world. The qualifying round of the BMW Golf Cup International 2017 tournament will see 120 amateur golfers out of 2,400 participants nationwide progress to the national finals in November 2017, which will conclude with the selection of three winning players to represent Thailand at the World Final round in March 2018.