Korean Thai Chamber of Commerce event at Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thani Pattaya Executive Assistant Manager Larry Choi (left) welcomed Kim Do Soon (middle), president of the Korean Thai Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Hangkang LED. Kim arrived at the hotel to attend a gathering of managing directors, CEOs and VIPs of local Korean companies both in Bangkok and the Eastern Region. The meeting was held to meet and greet the chamber members as they continually discuss important agreements in the promotion of trade and industry in finance and agriculture as well as economic cooperation between Thailand and Korea.