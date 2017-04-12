Lights out for Earth Hour at Dusit Thani Pattaya

On Saturday, March 25, 2017, the staff and management of Dusit Thani Pattaya marked Earth Hour, a global movement that encourages business establishments and communities around the world to switch off non-essential lights for one hour from 8:30 to 9:30 pm in support of the environmental movement organized by the World Wide Fund (WWF) for Nature. Executive Assistant Manager Larry Choi led the event held at the Main Lobby in cooperation with the hotel’s Green Team members whose green efforts and initiatives include the preservation of practices towards protecting the environment and making a stand against climate change.