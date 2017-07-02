Local football fans return from 2017 Chevrolet Fan Cup

Five local, passionate football fans returned from England, where they competed in the 2017 Chevrolet Fan Cup – a one-of-its-kind tournament where fans became “professional” footballers for a day.
The residents from Thailand were among 64 fans from 12 countries whose dreams became reality when they walked onto the pitch at Manchester United’s Old Trafford Stadium, the “Theatre of Dreams,” and competed in a tournament. The exclusive experience put fans in the boots of Manchester United players, including game-day preparations and the matches.