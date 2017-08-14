MICE Fam Trip for top-notch MICE buyers

Top-notch MICE buyers who attended the recently concluded Asia Meeting and Incentive Travel Exchange (AMITE) networking event held in Bangkok are seen with Dusit Thani Pattaya GM Neoh Kean Boon (third right) who welcomed them to the hotel for a series of hotel inspections as part of a MICE familiarization trip. The incentive travel buyers were from Hong Kong, China, Russia, UK and USA whose visit kicked off at Dusit with a welcome dance arranged by the Sanctuary of Truth as well as reception lunch at The Bay. The MICE visitors were hosted by the North Pattaya hotels namely Cape Dara Resort, Centara Grand Mirage, Dusit Thani Pattaya, Holiday Inn and The Zign which all had the opportunity to show their strengths in handling any MICE events while showcasing Pattaya as the best beach-city destination that has many things to offer to MICE delegates from any part of the world.