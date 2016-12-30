North Carolina students look to Dusit Thani Pattaya for mini course in hospitality business

Students from the Walker College of Business in North Carolina, USA are seen with the management of Dusit Thani Pattaya led by General Manager Neoh Kean Boon (right) after a Q&A session held between the students and the management executives pertaining to hotel and hospitality industry. Prior to their arrival in Pattaya, the guests requested the Dusit management to share with them knowledge and information essential to the pursuit of their studies including overall hotel operations involving facilities and service as well as the food and beverage aspect in the hospitality business.