Pullman Pattaya Hotel G receives Green Hotel 2016 Certificate

Thiti Chantangphol (1st from left), Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration regional director, recently presented a Green Hotel certificate for 2016 to Prarinya Charoenrat (2nd from left), the executive assistant manager of Pullman Pattaya Hotel G, who said “The Green Hotel award certifies that we care as much for the environment as indeed we care for our guest’s enjoyment and satisfaction. Our team aspires to raise awareness and to provide input alongside our service on a daily basis. The most important task for our green team at present is to continue their commitment to reducing detrimental environmental impacts whilst driving sustainable tourism forward. Following its global CSR principles, the resort is committed to sustaining nature resources. Pullman Pattaya Hotel G promotes energy and water saving and uses LED lighting in every room. We also focus upon waste management, recycling strategy, and purchasing all perishable goods from local suppliers, in addition to encouraging our staff to participate in fund-raising activities.”