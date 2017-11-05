Pullman Pattaya Hotel G receives Loved by Guests Award 2017 by Hotels.com

Pullman Pattaya Hotel G recently received a Loved by Guests Award 2017 from Hotels.com, a leading online booking site. The Loved by Guests awards are based upon guest reviews and experiences and are awarded to hotels that achieve a score higher than 4 out of 5. “Our guests rated us at 4.2 out of 5 for the services and facilities provided by the hotel during their stays. We wish to give special thanks to all staff members for providing exceptional dedication to duty, and most importantly, to our guests for showing their satisfaction and support”, said Nattakarn Ratchatanunti (right), director of Business Development.