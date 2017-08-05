Royal Cliff conducts 28th Annual Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response Program

Royal Cliff Hotels Group conducted its 28th Annual Workplace Fire Safety Training and Emergency Response Program together with the Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Pattaya at the Pattaya Exhibition And Convention Hall (PEACH).
Guest safety is the utmost priority at Royal Cliff. Over 200 employees from various departments were selected to join educational and comprehensive yearly exercises that aim to teach them the importance of being adequately prepared for fire emergencies which include being aware of evacuation procedures and fire safety regulations as well as the proper execution of fire safety measures during emergency situations. The two-day program comprised of sessions covering the fundamentals of fire, hazard recognition and prevention, along with an introduction to firefighting equipment such as smoke detectors, fire alarms, fire extinguishers and fire hoses. Participants also learned basic first aid needs with other life-saving techniques and had a chance to apply the knowledge they learned from the training sessions to practical case examples including evacuation in emergency situations and putting out different types of fire.