Royal Cliff Hotels Group welcomes Nordic golfers

About 60 Nordic golfers from Sweden, Norway, and Finland who were in the country for the Thai Pro-Am 2016 had a four-night stay at the Royal Cliff Hotels Group.
The resort provided a beautiful setting for the players to relax and enjoy its beautiful surroundings and excellent services. An official welcome reception hosted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) was held upon their arrival at the Promenade Lounge of the Royal Cliff Grand Hotel.
The evening was filled with delectable canapés and sparkling cocktails prepared by Royal Cliff’s talented culinary team along with colorful performances including a Thai traditional dance show and live music. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT’s deputy governor for International Marketing to Europe, Africa, Middle East and the Americas, gave a welcome speech highlighting how Pattaya is fast becoming an ideal golf destination of choice for many travelers.