Royal Cliff Sets a Record with 11th TTG Hall of Fame Award

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group once again shined at the celebrated 28th Annual TTG Travel Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner as it received its 11th Hall of Fame Award during the star-studded event.
For more than a decade, the uniqueness and legendary hospitality of the Royal Cliff Hotels Group have consistently been acknowledged by its renowned peers in the travel industry as well as its guests from around the world. Standing out from a surplus of luxury hotels is no easy feat but with its unrivalled services and facilities, it has set a benchmark for extraordinary guest experiences and elevated hospitality standards.
For many years, Royal Cliff has been a consistent part of Asia-Pacific’s most anticipated annual travel industry awards ceremony which honors stellar organizations and individuals for their achievements and amazing contributions in the industry. In 2002, the Travel Hall of Fame award was created to establish a permanent home in honour of the region’s most exclusive and outstanding organizations. The Royal Cliff Hotels Group outshined all the stars in 2006 by receiving for the first time the TTG Travel Hall of Fame Award, and has resided among an elite group of top organizations in the Asia-Pacific ever since. Consistently providing its unique brand of Thai hospitality, it has received over 200 awards from well-renowned organizations around the world.