Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya Annual Sport Day held at local school

Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya held a colorful annual sport competition for employees and all management teams.
This was the 3rd Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya internal sport competition. The annual sport day is held to cheer up and encourage their employees to take good care of their health and contributing as one part of the team. The whole day ran smoothly with smile and laughter.
Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya held sport day was held at the Gymnasium of Muang Pattaya 8 School. Sports competitions include Futsal, Badminton, Volleyball.