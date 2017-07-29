Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya at Khaen Thong Children’s Home

Dmitry Chernyshev, general manager of Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, led the hotel management in donating food, beverages and money to Khaen Thong Chilrdren’s Home at Khon Kaen city, which were accepted by the Children’s Home administration representative. As a major role in hospitality industry, it has been a great joy to accommodate and find way for the employees in giving back to society in a fun and meaningful way. Kids are future of one’s own nation and the team couldn’t be happier to see captivating smiles all over their faces.