Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya celebrates 4th anniversary

Phornpinit Phornprapha, president of Siam@@Siam Design Hotels and Resorts, Pratarnporn Phornprapha, managing director of Siam@Siam Design Hotels and Resorts, Pranai Phornprapha, deputy managing director of Siam@Siam Design Hotels and Resorts, Dmitry Chernyshev, general manager of Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya led the management team and staff in celebrating the hotel’s fourth anniversary by paying respect to “Phra Phum Chai Mongkol”, the main spirit house of the hotel, and food offerings were presented to nine monks during the traditional ceremony at the Blue floor of Siam@Siam Design Hotel Pattaya.