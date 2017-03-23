“The Art of Cheese” by Dominique Bouchait

Wim N.M.Fagel (2nd right), general manager of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok, hosted the opening day of “The Art of Cheese” by the Pyrenees cheesemaster Dominique Bouchait (centre), who received the Meilleur Ouvrier de France award in 2011 in recognition of his 30 years of cheesemaking excellence and has since been consulting for 37 cheese-producing agricultural concerns in France.
His two most popular creations are the ‘Napoleon’ and the ‘Regalis’, consumed in 25 countries across some of the most prestigious tables in the world, including those of Michelin-starred restaurants and the French president’s ‘Elysée. The event was held at the lobby of Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok.