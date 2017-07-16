The fourth annual Centara World Masters Golf Championship 2017

In four short years the Centara World Masters Golf Championship in Hua Hin has become the biggest tournament for club golfers in Asia.
This year’s tournament attracted a diverse group of 400 players from 24 countries. The opening night welcome dinner and gala presentation dinners were hosted around the resort pool of Centara Grand Hua Hin. Golfers gathered each night during the tournament for 19th Hole festivities where tempting Thai cuisine and Chang beer flows and daily golf winners were celebrated. Both golfers and non-golfers enjoyed a fun-filled week and were able to spend a relaxing time with leisure activities and hotel’s facilities at the historical resort.
The fifth annual Centara World Masters Golf Championship is scheduled on June 10 to 16, 2018.