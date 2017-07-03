Young chefs impress in The Okura Prestige Bangkok’s culinary initiative

The Okura Prestige Bangkok organised a cooking competition on the occasion of the hotel’s five-year anniversary and as part of its “Five Years of Success, Five Months of Sharing” project in which a young Thai chef won a nine-day culinary educational trip to the Hotel Okura Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
The hotel invited students studying in the hospitality, kitchen and tourism industries to take part in the competition. After rigorous screening, five finalists were given the opportunity to train for three weeks in the kitchen of Yamazato Japanese Restaurant with Master Chef Shigeru Hagiwara. The finalists then demonstrated their culinary skills and presented their chosen dishes at the Judges’ Panel Night where Pitchakorn Ramabut from Dusit Thani College received the winner’s trophy and the highlight prize of an educational trip, valued at more than 100,000 baht.