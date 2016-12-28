Buddy Fit Be Fit at LifeStyles on 26

Working out alone at the gym is a bonus for some people. But working out with a friend can be more fun and help encourage each other to reach that fitness goal. Bring a buddy or grab a bonus at LifeStyles on 26, located on 26th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld, which offers three different membership options designed to suit your needs.
• A one-year membership at 46,000 baht receives a complimentary six-month membership.
• A six-month membership at 29,000 baht receives a complimentary five-month membership.
• A three-month membership at 16,000 baht receives a complimentary three-month membership.
All complimentary membership can be used as an extension on your own membership or put in the name of a friend or family member.
For more information and to take advantage of this offer, call 02 100 6299.